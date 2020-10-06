Closed chapter. Tyler Cameron has put his whirlwind romance with Gigi Hadid behind him.

The Bachelorette alum, 27, played coy about his past with the model, 25, who he dated from August to October 2019, and exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he last spoke to his ex “a long time ago.” Though they haven’t kept in touch much since their split, Cameron admitted that he was “excited for her” and Zayn Malik, who welcomed their first child together in September.

“She’s going to be a great mother,” the Florida native told Us while promoting Optimum Nutrition‘s Better Than Before programming.

Cameron was Hannah Brown‘s runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired from May to July 2019. The former pageant queen, 26, rejected his proposal on the season finale and chose to pursue a future with Jed Wyatt instead. Later in the finale episode, Brown called off her engagement to Wyatt, 26, and asked Cameron out. The pair briefly spent time together in Los Angeles in August 2019 before Cameron was spotted with Hadid at Dumbo House in Brooklyn.

Shortly after they sparked their summer romance, a source told Us exclusively that Hadid was “really into” the reality TV personality, even though they attempted to keep their connection out of the spotlight. The exes took a big step in September 2019 when Cameron accompanied Hadid to her grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral in the Netherlands, but Us confirmed that they called it quits the following month.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” a source explained after the pair split. “He still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

The Vogue cover star later reunited with the 27-year-old X Factor UK alum, with whom she has a long history. Us confirmed in January that the on-off pair, who were first linked in November 2015, were “trying to make it work” after previously splitting in January 2019. Three months later, an insider revealed that Hadid was pregnant and “so in love” with the “Pillowtalk” crooner.

Despite their fling, Cameron had nothing but love for his former flame, telling ESPN West Palm’s Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam in April that he thought Hadid was perfectly cut out for parenting. “She is going to be the most incredible mother,” he said. “She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”