One week after suffering an injury during Monster Night on Dancing With the Stars, Xochitl Gomez is heading into the next round of the competition with another ailment.

The Marvel actress, 17, revealed via TikTok on Monday, November 6, that she sprained her ankle while rehearsing for the show’s Music Video Night. “This shiiii is BANANAS!” she captioned a clip of herself doing a cartwheel while practicing in the DWTS ballroom. She then bent her ankle when she landed on it.

“Im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN!” she continued in her caption. The clip ended with a shot of her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, holding her hands as she knelt on the ground in pain.

Gomez shared an update on her condition in the video’s comments. “Just got an x-ray. No chips no break but just a lil sprain,” she wrote, later clarifying that she is “good” and will compete during the Tuesday, November 7, episode of the series.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, 37, will perform two dances during Tuesday’s Music Video Night. The platinum blonde wig Gomez sported in her TikTok clip appeared to be a nod to her upcoming jazz routine to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.” The duo will also join forces with fellow couples Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong and Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev for a team dance to “Gangnam Style” by Psy.

The group, dubbed Team Young’N Style, will go up against Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd’s team dance to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys.

Last week, Gomez appeared injured following her contemporary routine to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle. Chmerkovskiy and host Alfonso Ribeiro helped her stand while the judges made their comments, during which she informed viewers she was doing “great.”

Gomez pushed through the pain later that night during the cast’s “Dance Monster-thon” marathon dance. She and Chmerkovskiy emerged from the challenge victorious, earning five extra points to add to their earlier score of 37 out of 40. They ended the night with a total of 42 points.

After the episode, the Baby-Sitters Club alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “freaking out a little bit” over her minor injury. “I’m all good. I just hit my knee against the altar at the very top. I couldn’t tell if it was a twist or if it was something with my kneecap — I don’t know,” she shared.

Despite hitting her knee on a prop altar at the end of her dance, Gomez ensured Us that she and Chmerkovskiy had a good time with their contemporary routine. “I could tell it took a little bit of a toll, but it was one of those things that if you guys can get through it together, you can get through it,” she added. “So, it was a lot of fun. I think I’d say that I carried for the contemporary and [Val] definitely carried for the dance marathon.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.