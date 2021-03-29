Love is in the air! Yungblud isn’t dating Miley Cyrus after sparking romance speculation earlier this month, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

However, the British singer, 23, has, however, been seeing singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, who is best friends with Bella Hadid, for a few months, a source exclusively told Us on Monday, March 28.

The “Tongue Tied” musician was rumored to be romantically involved with the Hannah Montana alum, 28, after the pair were spotted partying at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 25.

The Last Song actress was photographed taking shots and getting cozy with Yungblud (real name Dominic Richard Harrison) throughout the evening. In pictures posted by The Daily Mail on Friday, March 26, Cyrus was seen nibbling on Yungblud’s finger at one point as the duo sat close to a fire pit.

The snaps also showed the “I Think I’m OKAY” singer touching Cyrus’ face and resting his legs on her lap as they chatted by the fire.

Despite their flirty encounter, a source told Us on Monday that he is dating Stark, 29, whom he has known for a long time. The indie singer was featured in Yungblud’s July 2020 music video for “Strawberry Lipstick.”

Two months later, Stark released her single “Die Young,” and both the artwork for the track and some exclusive Polaroids were taken by Yungblud. The September 2020 snaps included a shot of the “Cotton Candy” crooner holding a banana to his ear as a phone and a topless photo of Stark sitting in a bathtub drinking a beer.

“This picture makes me feel like I have nothing to hide – it’s raw, messy and true,” the “Tangerine” songstress told NME at the time. “It’s like I’ve died a thousand times and keep coming back more like myself. It reminds me to never try too hard to grow up. To save a seat for the dark parts – and to never feel bad about them. They always end up being the most beautiful.”

Yungblud previously dated Halsey from November 2018 to September 2019. The pair sparked reconciliation speculation in May 2020 when they attended a Black Lives Matter march together. Halsey announced eight months later that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Alev Aydin’s first child.

Cyrus, for her part, split from Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after dating on and off for 10 years. Their breakup came less than eight months after they tied the knot in December 2018. She had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter before dating Cody Simpson for nearly a year. The pair called things off in August 2020.

Last month, the “Prisoner” singer tweeted about the perks of being single, writing, “Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F❤️ CK I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper