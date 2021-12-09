A done deal! Alex Rodriguez sold the Florida home he bought days before his split with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The 46-year-old former baseball player flipped the estate located in the heart of Miami’s famous Design District for $6.3 million on Monday, December 6.

Eight months earlier, Rodriguez officially became the owner of the Bay Point property on April 9. The pro athlete, however, put it back up for sale on April 25, less than two weeks after he and Lopez, 52, announced they had broken up in a joint statement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said in a statement to the Today show on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The decision to end their engagement came one month after the pair denied reports that they had called it quits amid rumors that the ex-Yankee had a fling with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez announced in a joint statement to TMZ.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the ESPN broadcaster started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. The pair were planning their wedding in early 2020 but they were forced to postpone their nuptials twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since their split earlier this year, the Hustlers actress has moved on with former flame Ben Affleck. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is rumored to be dating Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon, who exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 7, that her relationship with the Shark Tank alum is strictly professional.

“We’re working together and it’s great,” the real estate agent said. “I never gave [Alex] tips on real estate. I mean, we just have a lot of investments and opportunities that we’re both interested in.”

After selling his Miami home, Rodriguez is reportedly planning to spend the holidays with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and their two daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the once estranged exes have spent “a lot of time together” with their kids following his split from Lopez. He even spent Thanksgiving with Scurtis, 48, and her new husband, Angel Nicolas.

“It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” the insider said on December 1, noting that A-Rod gets along “well” with Nicolas. “[The men’s] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there.”

