Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

‘Ms. Cayman’ Post

Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee in January 2021 after the Daily Mail published a video from his private Instagram account that showed a lingerie-clad woman in bed, whom he referred to as “Ms. Cayman.” In a statement to the Cayman Compass, he said, “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”