Toe-Sucking Video

Hammer grossed out many of his Instagram followers in July 2019 after sharing a video of his then-2-year-old son, Ford, sucking the actor’s toes. “This happened for a solid 7 minutes. #footfetishonfleek,” he captioned the post. Chambers joked from behind the camera that it was “not normal,” though she later assured fans that her “children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”