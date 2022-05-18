True Crime Documentary

ID and Discovery+ announced in May 2022 that Hammer and his family would be the subject of an upcoming true crime documentary called House of Hammer. “Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain,” a press release read. “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.”

In addition to covering the Lone Ranger star’s alleged disturbing DMs with various women and Effie Angelova’s allegations of rape from early 2021, House of Hammer will also cover all of the scandals that his ancestors, dating back to his great-grandfather, Armand Hammer, have been involved in through the decades.