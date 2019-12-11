2019

The twosome announced in December 2019 that Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

“Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” he explained via Instagram Story at the time. “Picking up my kids, can’t do it. Wiping your ass, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one. Can’t really believe it.”

While Rosenbaum was released from the hospital amid his battle in December, he continued to have side effects, including “incapacitating” migraines.