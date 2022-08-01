Bennett Jordan and Emily Chen

The Bachelorette season 16 alum and the yoga instructor got engaged on June 30 but waited a month to reveal the exciting news.

“We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world. I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you,” Jordan, 39, captioned a sweet Instagram video with his fiancée via Instagram on August 1. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22 💍.” He and Chen, the Bachelor Nation star wrote, “have been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news 🤗.”