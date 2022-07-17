Jed Wyatt and Ellen Decker

The Bachelorette season 15 winner proposed to his girlfriend of nearly three years on July 15.

“Ellen is the coolest, most fun, funny, down to earth, hardest working, healthiest eating, routine doing, long walking, breath of fresh air I’ve ever met,” Wyatt gushed via Instagram two days later. “Facts are this, I don’t remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me. I am elated to get to spend this life with you.”