Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

Reynolds told Mr. Porter magazine in May 2018 that he credited his significant other with helping him to mend his relationship with father James “Jim” Reynolds ahead of his death (Jim lost a long-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2015). “She has a gift for foresight,” he said at the time.

He shared a similar sentiment while commenting on an Instagram photo from Humans of New York in May 2017: “She always responds with empathy,” he wrote of his wife. “She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”