Britney’s Support

The former Mouseketeer canceled her planned second Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, in January 2019 after her dad was hospitalized for a ruptured colon. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.