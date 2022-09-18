Happy for her friend! Days after Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland announced their separation, the Pitch Perfect star jetted off to Morocco to celebrate pal Jessica Stroup’s wedding.

“#Marrykech,” Snow, 36, captioned Instagram Story footage on Saturday, September 17, of the newlyweds arriving to their reception. As the 35-year-old 90210 alum and her husband made their way to their guests, Snow can be heard loudly cheering their grand entrance.

“Yes, girl,” the Florida native added, praising Stroup and gushing over her wedding gown.

The Iron Fist alum has previously kept her romance with her unnamed mystery man under wraps, though has been more vocal about her longtime friendship with Snow.

“Today I presented my girl @brittanysnow the Humanitarian Award from @thecreativecoalition for her beautiful work with @septemberletters,” Stroup gushed via Instagram in September 2021. “This means I got to get in front of some of the most inspiring and giving people in my industry and talk about how much I love my best friend. Not a bad Saturday if you ask me.”

The Someone Great actress’ attendance at Stroup’s destination wedding comes days after Snow announced her breakup from Stanaland, 33.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” the September Letters cofounder wrote in a Wednesday, September 13, Instagram statement. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The Selling the OC star, for his part, shared an identical message via his Instagram account.

After announcing their breakup, Snow found solace in her circle of pals. “Sending u sm love bb,” Vanessa Hudgens commented.

Snow’s Pitch Perfect costar Anna Kendrick added: “Love you so much.”

While neither the John Tucker Must Die star nor Stanaland have further discussed the reasonings behind their split, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that they had been dealing with undisclosed problems.

“[The Selling the OC cast] were aware of there being issues, it’s just that there’s more to the story than they know,” the insider noted on Friday, September 16. “He’s always been appropriate with everyone. No one … knows about him cheating on Brittany with another girl. That’s nothing that’s been confirmed.”

After the estranged couple announced their split, the former surfer was spotted hanging out with Netflix costars Alex Hall and Polly Brindle.

“Bomb bomb bomb,” Hall, 33, captioned Saturday Instagram Story footage of the trio — and Justin Itzin — taking shots together. Stanaland, who stood between his Oppenheim Group coworkers, was particularly proud that he was the first member of the crew to down his cocktail.

