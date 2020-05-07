Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: The Way They Were

June 2019

In June 2019, Us confirmed that the British star and Spring Breakers actress were living together after Benson sold her house in Los Angeles. One day later, Delevingne posted a video of herself making out with her girlfriend in honor of LGBT Pride month. “#PRIDE 🌈❤️😍🌈❤️😍 @ashleybenson,” she captioned the clip. A few days after that, Delevingne opened up about her steamy video with Benson, telling E! News that she shared it because “it’s been just about our one-year anniversary, so why not?”