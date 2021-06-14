Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and More Celebs Who Are Godparents

Marisa Tomei and Zoe Kravitz

Godparent: Marisa Tomei

Godchild: Zoë Kravitz

“I’ve known you since you were a tiny babe,” Tomei told Kravitz while interviewing her for InStyle in April 2018. “To see you cultivate your own style and watch you move through the world as you grow up — you just keep grabbing more of who you are, stepping into yourself.”

While “godmama” Tomei was chosen because she’s best friends with Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, the Big Little Lies star’s father, Lenny Kravitz, has a famous godparent of his own: the late Cicely Tyson.