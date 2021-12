Hilary Swank

Million dollar baby indeed! Hilary Swank, best known for her Academy Award-winning performances in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, was raised in a trailer park in Washington by her mother until the age of 15, when her mother lost her job and the pair moved to California in hopes that Swank could make it in Hollywood. The mother-daughter duo slept in their car or at friends’ homes, and Swank would later drop out of high school.