Mila Kunis

The Bad Moms star immigrated to the U.S. with her family from Soviet Ukraine at age 7. She told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast in 2016 that she used to eat meals of “ketchup soup” during her childhood. Kunis said that she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, want to raise their children to appreciate the value of hard work. “I grew up poor. My husband and I both did,” she said. “[We] are very aware of what a dollar is worth. Nothing’s been handed to us.”