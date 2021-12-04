Shia LaBeouf

The Transformer star told Parade in 2009 that being raised poor made him appreciate the money he earned from his acting career. “My dad and my mom were both artists who never found an audience for their artwork,” he said at the time. “And so I lived in poverty. Now that I’m not poor, I know that is what it was. Like Hemingway said, you can’t write anything if you’ve never been shot at or been gorged by a bull, you know? So I look back at that stuff and I’m grateful. It’s like scars. You become proud of them.”