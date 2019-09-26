Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Arielle Vandenberg and Matt Cutshall

The Love Island host announced her engagement to the Manhattan Love Story star with an Instagram photo of her ring on September 19. The two confirmed their relationship in 2017.

“MY FIANCÉ!!! You’re the ONE. My one that makes me smile. My one that I trust with my whole heart. My one that makes me feel so loved and beautiful,” Vandenberg captioned a photo of her fiancé kissing her cheek. “My one that prays with me. My one that makes me feel safe. My one that I want forever. MY ONE THAT I LOVE!❤️😑💍💕😍,” Vandenberg captioned a sweet slideshow, which shows off her ring. “HUSBAND GOALS! I love you too enough my cutie!”

In his own Instagram post, Cutshall gushed over his future wife.

“It’s been quite the journey with you my sweetheart and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he wrote. “You are perfect for me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you. I LOVE YOU my best friend, my cutie, my almost wife! ❤️ ❤️❤️”