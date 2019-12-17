Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Robyn and Juan Dixon

The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed that she and Dixon are getting remarried during an interview with The Daily Dish. “Shocked and excited is an understatement to describe my reaction to Juan’s proposal! I could barely breathe! We had definitely discussed the topic and agreed that marriage was the next step for us, but I was not expecting it to happen so soon!” she wrote via email to the outlet on December 15. “Juan gave the sweetest speech and set the whole room into an uproar when he got down on one knee! It was truly a special night and is definitely much sweeter the second time around. Oh, and he knows me well and got my ring just right!” The pair were previously married for seven years before divorcing in 2012.