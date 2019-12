Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono

The pair — who met during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 and hit it off right away — got engaged on December 21. After years of on-off dating, the two reconciled, with Compono telling Us in February: “I tell him we’re gonna have six kids, we’re going to live in a mansion, I pretty much set it all out on the table. He’s down. We’ve talked about marriage, kids, me moving there; we’re gonna try and do it in the right order!”