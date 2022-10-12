Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the sportscaster announced their split in a joint statement on October 12.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple, who tied the knot in 2020, told Us. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

The statement continued: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”