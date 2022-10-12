Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star and the West Virgina National Guard cyber security officer announced their split on October 11, less than two months after getting engaged.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the former couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

They added: “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”