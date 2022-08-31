Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Us confirmed on August 30 that the twosome had called it quits after four years of dating. “[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone],” a source exclusively told Us about the pair’s split. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

The insider also noted that while the duo “were very close,” they hadn’t been spotted together since vacationing in France in July, adding that the model was busy “filming all summer.”