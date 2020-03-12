Felicity Huffman

Huffman completed her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2019. The actress’ sentence also included a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Less than two weeks after she returned home from prison, Huffman began her community service at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, a nonprofit that helps at-risk homeless teens who have been sex trafficked and/or suffer from addiction issues.

“She’s taken a genuine interest in the young women,” a source told Us in November 2019, noting she’s “trying to make a positive impact on their lives.”

The source added: “There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this. Most people just show, do the hours, and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”