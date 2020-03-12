William “Rick” Singer

Singer is known as the mastermind behind the scandal, allegedly creating fake charities to facilitate the money for “donations” to various colleges, including Yale University, Georgetown, Stanford and the University of Southern California. Us obtained documents that featured Loughlin’s alleged emails to Singer in March 2019.

“[Olivia Jade] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so,” the actress allegedly emailed Singer, according to an affidavit. “I want to make sure she gets those in as I don’t want to call any attention to [her] with her little friend at [her high school]. Can you tell us how to proceed?”

Singer, who allegedly raked in $25 million from parents, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to the federal charges against him in connection to the case. He has yet to be sentenced, but faces up to 65 years in person, per CNN.