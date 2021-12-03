December 2021

Underwood apologized once again for the legal situation with Randolph during his Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, which debuted on December 3. He shared with Us ahead of the premiere that he may not have come out if the restraining order hadn’t happened.

“I think that was sort of a huge wake-up call. I’m sad that it even got to that point to where that had to be my wake-up call and me affecting other people in my life was sort of the moment that I realized I had to come out,” he said. “Obviously, I wish I would have had the courage to come out without having to be pushed.”

Although Randolph was asked to be part of the series, she declined. Due to legal restraints, he was unable to give her a heads up before the show dropped.