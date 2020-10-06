Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Relationship Timeline

July 2020

The duo’s split turned messy after Colton shaded Cassie’s decision to appear on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! in July 2020. While she didn’t give many details of their breakup during her interview with Chris Harrison, the football player took to Instagram to reiterate that they agreed to handle their breakup privately. As a result, Cassie fired back and accused Colton of planning to profit off their split with a new chapter in his book, The First Time.

“You informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup),” he wrote. “You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard. … It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one.”

Colton’s rep told Us at the time that Cassie’s accusations were “simply not true.”