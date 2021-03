Her Father’s Struggles

“I longed for that relationship with him and then I resented him because he was an addict and an alcoholic and was abusive to my mom,” the singer said of her father, Patrick Lovato, who died in 2013. She shared that when authorities found his body, he had been lying there for a week and a half, so she doesn’t know what day he actually died. She noted that it ate her up not being able to help him, although she preaches about helping others.