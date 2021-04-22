March 2018

In March 2019, Kramer and Caussin revealed he suffered a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction one year prior.

“No sex outside the marriage,” Caussin said on their podcast. “I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and I’s discussion of boundaries that’s cheating. But no sex outside of the marriage. I just want people to be clear that there wasn’t any other affair since that moment.”

Kramer clarified that the athlete did “something he should not have done that was in a circle that was very red, like, bad and could have been awful.”

She explained: “And that was a, you know, massive relapse. Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up. … I showed up at the hotel instead. If you really want to know.”