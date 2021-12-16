Breaking Her Silence

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” the former Sur hostess said during a November 2021 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, which she previously shared with Emmett. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child, [Ocean].”

While addressing her split, Kent noted that she felt “strong” and “hopeful” when it came to her future.

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds. I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out. My future was ahead of me and I was like, ‘This is the plan,’” she said. “And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything.”