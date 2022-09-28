Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

Why She Doesn’t Get Involved in Drama

Hailey pointed out that clapping back at a troll once sometimes makes you “get stuck having to explain yourself for every little thing” online. “I had to get over that because I was in a place at one point where I felt like I wanted to, like, explain the narrative and explain myself and like, that’s also exhausting,” she said. “So if it’s, like, every single time I do an interview or if I say something and there’s going to be something that people are like, ‘Why would she say that?’ or ‘She’s wrong for saying that’ or ‘That doesn’t make sense’ … No matter what I say, I’m always going to have to be explaining myself to people.”