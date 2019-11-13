Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Family Concerns

“The restraining order is the beginning of something good,” a source told Us that same day. “Change is different, and to be honest with yourself, but everyone is very afraid for Hayden, and her friends and family believe that people with this history do not change overnight.” A week later, a source told Us that the actress’ family and friends were worried that she and Hickerson weren’t following the court order. “There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden,” the source added. “What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.”