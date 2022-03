Sentencing

The actress’ ex Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend in April 2021. The remaining six counts, which include battery, assault with a deadly weapon and dissuading a witness, were dismissed. He was sentenced to 45 days in county jail but has credit for 12 days in accordance to his plea deal. He will be on probation for four years and must pay $500 in fees following his completion of jail time.