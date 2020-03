Jax and Brittany

Jax married Brittany Cartwright in June 2019. “I don’t believe in divorce,” the SUR bartender declared. “Nobody in my family is divorced. I just don’t believe in it. I think it’s a cop-out. I think you should have never gotten married. I think people get married these days for sport. I’m a Catholic, she’s a Christian. We don’t believe in that. Even if we’re utterly, utterly miserable, we’ll still be together.”