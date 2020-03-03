Scheana and Brock

“I love Scheana to death and I love Brock. I think he’s a great guy … I’m sorry, guys, but I just don’t think it’s going to last,” Jax said of Scheana’s boyfriend of less than a year. “But I’ve tried to put myself in her shoes and being like, ‘Look at all these guys. Look at my friends getting married, engaged.’ You know, it’s got to be tough to be around. Her and Kristen [Doute] need to be single for a while. They’re extremely co-dependent, both of them. They both love to take care of their men, which is awesome, but they just need to take care of themselves.”