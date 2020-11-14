Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Relationship Timeline

April 2020

“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy,” the She and Him singer wrote in honor of her man’s 42nd birthday. “You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.” The same day, duo reminisced on meeting each other’s families, going on their first date and filming their Carpool Karaoke episode during the “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott” podcast. “The producer says I was flirting so hard that they had to cut a bunch of that out,” the HGTV star joked. “I was being gentlemanly and cute.”