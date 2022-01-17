December 2021

The pair revealed in the Winter 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal that they bought a house together in May 2020 and began renovating it soon after. “When we first brought [Zooey’s] kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it,” Jonathan wrote of the home, which was built in in 1938. “The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

Despite supply chain setbacks and construction delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jonathan noted that he and Deschanel worked as the perfect team. “We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house,” Jonathan wrote. “Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”