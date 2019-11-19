Estranged From His Kids

In 2016, Jon claimed he hadn’t seen all eight of his kids together in three years. “Most of the time, I get four. I haven’t seen all my kids together in about three years. I only get what I get,” Jon told Steve Harvey in January 2016.

Months later, he told Entertainment Tonight that twin daughters Mady and Cara “stopped coming” to his home when they turned 12 or 13. “I was just like, ‘Hey, do what you want, be with your friends’ and then it just became, ‘They’re not coming,’” he told the outlet in August 2016. “Then I had six [kids]. I was just focusing on the ones that did come and then a couple years went by and then Collin stopped coming. I thought, maybe he just wants to do stuff with Mommy or whatever, and then it became long—term.”