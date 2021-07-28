2020

News broke in September 2020 that Clarkson was being sued by her management company, which is run by Brandon’s father, Narvel. Starstruck Management Group claimed the songstress owed the company $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

Clarkson countersued, accusing the company of violating the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed. “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings,” Starstruck’s attorney Bryan Freedman told People at the time.

Clarkson also claimed that Brandon and Narvel’s company defrauded her out of millions of dollars by charging her high fees while she worked with them. She alleged that the father-son duo were not licensed to be agents in California and requested that the money she paid to Starstruck for 13 years be returned to her. Brandon denied that he defrauded her in legal documents obtained by Us.