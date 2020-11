December 2016

As they adjusted to becoming a family of four, Kevin and Danielle joked about trying to keep their full house under control. “Having another baby is literally like having five,” Danielle told Today in December 2016. The Camp Rock star, for his part, felt himself forgetting the basics of caring for a newborn. “At first, I was like, ‘How do I swaddle a baby again? Can I hold her like this?’ It’s like your brain is kind of melting,” he teased.