May 2007

Kevin and Danielle both grew up in New Jersey, but the duo didn’t cross paths until each of their families happened to be on vacation in the Bahamas at the same time. “I cyberstalked her after we met … to see what flight she was going to be on coming home, and then I called her the minute she landed,” Kevin recalled during an August 2012 interview with Glamour. “That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it.”