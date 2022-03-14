March 2022

In screenshots of an alleged text exchange between Davidson and West, which was shared by The King of Staten Island co-producer Dave Sirus, Kardashian’s new beau defended her parenting amid a social media tirade from the “Eazy” rapper.

“Yo it’s Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down,” Davidson allegedly wrote to the Stem player cofounder. “It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”