May 2017

Disick went on a spree of hookups and courtships in 2017, most notably with Bella Thorne, who later said the two never had sex. It did little to bring Disick and Kourtney close, however, with the two feuding over their respective hookups in an October 2017 episode of the show, in which Kim Kardashian also mocked Scott for taking Thorne to Cannes.