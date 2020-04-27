Drama With Kelly

Cutler was front and center during season 3 of Very Cavallari after the Uncommon James designer revealed during the premiere that there were rumors that he was unfaithful with her former best friend Kelly Henderson. On the show, however, Cavallari made it clear she didn’t believe the rumors and was more upset with how Henderson handled the situation.

“When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair,” Cavallari explained on the January 2020 premiere. “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

Cavallari added that she thinks the celebrity stylist was using her for fame.

“The whole time, her whole thing has been like, ‘I don’t care about the show. I only care about your friendship,’” Cavallari told the cameras. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”