House Hiccups

According to court papers obtained by Us on April 29, the reality TV star started searching for a new place to live five months before her split from the former quarterback. As of November 2019, “things were so bad in the marriage” that Cavallari signed a contract for a new property, which according to the docs, Cutler “never objected to.”

Despite finding a house to move into for her and the three kids, the Laguna Beach alum decided not to buy it and instead “attempted to salvage the marriage.” Shortly after the decision, the couple “realized that attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable.”

Days after announcing their split, Cavallari claimed in court papers that Cutler was refusing to release funds for her to buy a new home and was “punishing” her for refusing to agree to his plans for custody of their kids.