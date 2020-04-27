Quarantine in the Bahamas

Cavallari and Cutler spent three weeks in the Bahamas with her best friend Justin Anderson and fiancé Aaron “Scoot” Rhodes in March 2020. While the vacation wasn’t supposed to last that long, the coronavirus pandemic kept the two couples and Cavallari and Cutler’s kids on the island. While Cavallari and Anderson shared several snaps from the trip, the Hills alum didn’t share any solo pics with Cutler.

“Being stuck on an empty island and forced to quarantine could be worse. thankful for my wolf pack during these scary times,” Anderson captioned a group photo on March 27. “This is where we are, this is us staying positive. we couldn’t be social here if we tried ✌🏼 i am afraid of what we will go home to when they let us back into the states 😢 hope you’re all staying safe where ever you happen to be ♥️.”

Cavallari confirmed on April 7 that they made it back to Nashville.