The Signs on ‘Very Cavallari’

While their marriage wasn’t the focus of Cavallari’s E! series, there were certainly signs that they weren’t on the same page on the show.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari said on an April 2019 episode. “But actually, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage … It’s ups and downs.”

She added that their “whole relationship” has had highs and lows.

“Jay and I have problems … I’ve always been very vocal about that,” Cavallari explained. “We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we’re perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues.”