Learning to Trust Again

“There are moments [where] I sit here and say, ‘How can I go out into the world and trust anybody ever again?’” the Give Them Lala author admitted through tears. “But it’s important for me to learn how to do that because I know that there are a lot of women out there that are going through the same thing that I am and it’s not right. I have to fight for them. I have to fight for Ocean.”