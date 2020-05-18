Love Lives Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years By Us Weekly Staff May 18, 2020 Luca Teuchmann/WireImage 21 13 / 21 Fully Back On A source confirmed to Us in June 2016 that Fox and Green were “totally back together.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5: Meet the Cast Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News